WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 22, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 21-Nov-23 20-Nov-23 17-Nov-23 16-Nov-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105143 0.104643 0.104001 0.104048 Euro 0.821605 0.820867 0.819325 0.819055 Japanese yen 0.0050675 0.0050413 0.00500139 0.00499146 U.K. pound 0.939727 0.936808 0.936624 0.936376 U.S. dollar 0.749982 0.751159 0.75361 0.754959 Algerian dinar 0.0055945 0.0056031 0.00561369 0.00562253 Australian dollar 0.493263 0.492009 0.487435 0.488534 Botswana pula 0.0559487 0.0560365 0.0559932 0.0562444 Brazilian real 0.153685 0.154188 0.154292 0.155441 Brunei dollar 0.5617 0.560483 0.558975 0.558526 Canadian dollar 0.547253 0.549198 0.549061 Chilean peso 0.0008532 0.0008494 0.00085524 0.0008481 Czech koruna 0.0335217 0.0334443 0.0334838 Danish krone 0.110199 0.110087 0.109856 0.109804 Indian rupee 0.0089984 0.0090142 0.00905079 0.0090698 Israeli New Shekel 0.202151 0.201491 0.202149 0.199777 Korean won 0.0005803 0.0005803 0.00057797 0.00057985 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4354 2.43764 2.4464 Malaysian ringgit 0.161373 0.161055 0.160907 0.160272 Mauritian rupee 0.0168837 0.016923 0.017008 0.0169511 Mexican peso 0.04377 0.043713 New Zealand dollar 0.453327 0.450658 0.449491 0.453466 Norwegian krone 0.0700401 0.0693696 0.0696033 Omani rial 1.95054 1.9536 1.96348 Peruvian sol 0.200845 0.200003 0.200414 Philippine peso 0.0134991 0.0134901 0.0135278 Polish zloty 0.18805 0.188081 0.186875 0.186802 Qatari riyal 0.206039 0.206362 0.207406 Russian ruble 0.0085351 0.0084881 0.00845578 0.00848778 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199995 0.200309 0.201322 Singapore dollar 0.5617 0.560483 0.558975 0.558526 South African rand 0.040971 0.0408589 0.0409927 0.0415365 Swedish krona 0.0721858 0.0716188 0.0712054 0.07163 Swiss franc 0.848012 0.849872 0.849042 0.849605 Thai baht 0.0213536 0.0214085 0.0214063 0.0212139 Trinidadian dollar 0.111464 0.111408 0.111756 U.A.E. dirham 0.204216 0.204536 0.205571 Uruguayan peso 0.0190683 0.0190508 0.0190834 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

