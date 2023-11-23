BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
BIPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.93%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FABL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.49%)
FCCL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.53%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
GGL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.38%)
HUBC 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.09%)
PAEL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
PIOC 105.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PPL 92.31 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.86%)
PRL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 63.15 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.52%)
SSGC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.27%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 83.21 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.6%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 5,944 Increased By 95.2 (1.63%)
BR30 20,925 Increased By 246.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-23

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Nov 22, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        21-Nov-23      20-Nov-23      17-Nov-23      16-Nov-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.105143       0.104643       0.104001       0.104048
Euro                             0.821605       0.820867       0.819325       0.819055
Japanese yen                    0.0050675      0.0050413     0.00500139     0.00499146
U.K. pound                       0.939727       0.936808       0.936624       0.936376
U.S. dollar                      0.749982       0.751159        0.75361       0.754959
Algerian dinar                  0.0055945      0.0056031     0.00561369     0.00562253
Australian dollar                0.493263       0.492009       0.487435       0.488534
Botswana pula                   0.0559487      0.0560365      0.0559932      0.0562444
Brazilian real                   0.153685       0.154188       0.154292       0.155441
Brunei dollar                      0.5617       0.560483       0.558975       0.558526
Canadian dollar                  0.547253       0.549198       0.549061
Chilean peso                    0.0008532      0.0008494     0.00085524      0.0008481
Czech koruna                    0.0335217      0.0334443                     0.0334838
Danish krone                     0.110199       0.110087       0.109856       0.109804
Indian rupee                    0.0089984      0.0090142     0.00905079      0.0090698
Israeli New Shekel               0.202151       0.201491       0.202149       0.199777
Korean won                      0.0005803      0.0005803     0.00057797     0.00057985
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.4354        2.43764                        2.4464
Malaysian ringgit                0.161373       0.161055       0.160907       0.160272
Mauritian rupee                 0.0168837       0.016923       0.017008      0.0169511
Mexican peso                                     0.04377       0.043713
New Zealand dollar               0.453327       0.450658       0.449491       0.453466
Norwegian krone                 0.0700401      0.0693696      0.0696033
Omani rial                        1.95054         1.9536                       1.96348
Peruvian sol                     0.200845       0.200003       0.200414
Philippine peso                 0.0134991      0.0134901      0.0135278
Polish zloty                      0.18805       0.188081       0.186875       0.186802
Qatari riyal                     0.206039       0.206362                      0.207406
Russian ruble                   0.0085351      0.0084881     0.00845578     0.00848778
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.199995       0.200309                      0.201322
Singapore dollar                   0.5617       0.560483       0.558975       0.558526
South African rand               0.040971      0.0408589      0.0409927      0.0415365
Swedish krona                   0.0721858      0.0716188      0.0712054        0.07163
Swiss franc                      0.848012       0.849872       0.849042       0.849605
Thai baht                       0.0213536      0.0214085      0.0214063      0.0212139
Trinidadian dollar               0.111464       0.111408       0.111756
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204216       0.204536                      0.205571
Uruguayan peso                  0.0190683      0.0190508      0.0190834
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF SDR Currency values

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Jul-Oct 2023-24: Rs300.9bn authorised for projects under PSDP

GSP review: EU identifies major challenges facing Pakistan

16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

OPEC+ postpones policy meeting to 30th, oil drops

NTDC unveils Rs510bn revised TIP

Israeli govt, Hamas reach 4-day truce

COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Economist terms energy sector ‘black hole’

Cash credit limit: ECC’s approval sought for Punjab, Sindh

Hydel projects: PM orders payment of arrears to KP

Read more stories