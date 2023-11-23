WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Nov 22, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 21-Nov-23 20-Nov-23 17-Nov-23 16-Nov-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105143 0.104643 0.104001 0.104048
Euro 0.821605 0.820867 0.819325 0.819055
Japanese yen 0.0050675 0.0050413 0.00500139 0.00499146
U.K. pound 0.939727 0.936808 0.936624 0.936376
U.S. dollar 0.749982 0.751159 0.75361 0.754959
Algerian dinar 0.0055945 0.0056031 0.00561369 0.00562253
Australian dollar 0.493263 0.492009 0.487435 0.488534
Botswana pula 0.0559487 0.0560365 0.0559932 0.0562444
Brazilian real 0.153685 0.154188 0.154292 0.155441
Brunei dollar 0.5617 0.560483 0.558975 0.558526
Canadian dollar 0.547253 0.549198 0.549061
Chilean peso 0.0008532 0.0008494 0.00085524 0.0008481
Czech koruna 0.0335217 0.0334443 0.0334838
Danish krone 0.110199 0.110087 0.109856 0.109804
Indian rupee 0.0089984 0.0090142 0.00905079 0.0090698
Israeli New Shekel 0.202151 0.201491 0.202149 0.199777
Korean won 0.0005803 0.0005803 0.00057797 0.00057985
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4354 2.43764 2.4464
Malaysian ringgit 0.161373 0.161055 0.160907 0.160272
Mauritian rupee 0.0168837 0.016923 0.017008 0.0169511
Mexican peso 0.04377 0.043713
New Zealand dollar 0.453327 0.450658 0.449491 0.453466
Norwegian krone 0.0700401 0.0693696 0.0696033
Omani rial 1.95054 1.9536 1.96348
Peruvian sol 0.200845 0.200003 0.200414
Philippine peso 0.0134991 0.0134901 0.0135278
Polish zloty 0.18805 0.188081 0.186875 0.186802
Qatari riyal 0.206039 0.206362 0.207406
Russian ruble 0.0085351 0.0084881 0.00845578 0.00848778
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199995 0.200309 0.201322
Singapore dollar 0.5617 0.560483 0.558975 0.558526
South African rand 0.040971 0.0408589 0.0409927 0.0415365
Swedish krona 0.0721858 0.0716188 0.0712054 0.07163
Swiss franc 0.848012 0.849872 0.849042 0.849605
Thai baht 0.0213536 0.0214085 0.0214063 0.0212139
Trinidadian dollar 0.111464 0.111408 0.111756
U.A.E. dirham 0.204216 0.204536 0.205571
Uruguayan peso 0.0190683 0.0190508 0.0190834
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
