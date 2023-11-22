Hong Kong open flat at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks were barely moved at the open Wednesday morning following a negative day on Wall Street as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s November policy meeting suggested interest rates will likely be kept elevated for an extended period.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 2.51 points to 17,736.40.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.24 percent, or 7.43 points, to 3,060.50, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged down 0.35 percent, or 6.81 points, to 1,922.19.