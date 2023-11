JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed on Wednesday for a third consecutive session, as the contract tracked strength in Dalian vegetable oils, while a weaker ringgit also made palm oil more attractive to foreign currency holders.

Malaysian palm oil futures extend gain on low production

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 60 ringgit, or 1.52%, at 4,013 ringgit ($857.85) a metric ton during the early trade.