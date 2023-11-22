BAFL 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
Four BVS devices, two laptops seized: PTA conducts raid against franchisee of mobile phone company

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), conducted a raid against franchisee of a mobile phone company and was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs.

During the raid, four BVS devices and two laptops were seized as evidence and three persons were also apprehended on the premises by the FIA team. FIA is currently investigating the matter further. PTA had filed a complaint with FIA earlier based on information regarding illegal issuance of SIMs by the sale channel.

Official statement issued by the Authority stated that the PTA Zonal Office Lahore, in close collaboration with the FIA Cyber Crime Circle, conducted successful raid against franchisee of a mobile phone company located in Lahore. This franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs.

The raids are part of the PTA's ongoing efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS). This resolute and unwavering commitment underscores the Authority's dedication to eradicating the illegal issuance of SIMs.

