40 laptops distributed among SAU students

HYDERABAD: Distribution of laptops to the eligible students of Sindh Agriculture University has started under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme. In the first phase, laptops were distributed to 40 out of 1,025 eligible students of the university, here on Tuesday.

During the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri and Provincial Information Secretary Nadeem Rehman Memon distributed laptops among 40 position holder students of undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes.

While addressing on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said that in the developed world, it is necessary to have competence in information technology to qualify for any competitive examination, and the importance of technology in agriculture cannot be ignored, while precision agriculture, climate-smart agriculture, geographical information systems, drone technology, digital marketing, and information technology have an essential role in development, so the students of agricultural university have to adapt to this modern era.

Provincial Information Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rahman Memon said that we are currently going through an era of digitization and competition, and the whole world is a market for our graduates, the condition is that they make themselves so capable.

He said that research, experiments, inventions, and solutions to problems on fingertips, and students have to be familiar with IT to access them.

Director of Regional Training Center of Higher Education Commission Javed Ali Memon said the HEC is equipping the youth with modern technology and equipment, and different projects are being worked on to keep them engaged in education research and sports.

Regional Director of Prime Minister Laptop Scheme for Sindh, Manzoor Ali Rind said that laptops are being given to one lac students through this phase, earlier in 2013 more than five lac laptops were distributed in two phases through PMYLS, while a large number of students of Sindh universities will benefit during this phase.

Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Focal Person of the Laptop Scheme of SAU, Dr Barkatullah Qureshi and Farkhanda Warsi also spoke on the occasion.

Principal ZA Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri Dr Sultan Ahmed Maitlo, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, teachers, and a large number of faculty and students were present.

