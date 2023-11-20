BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
BIPL 21.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.91%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.07%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
DFML 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.9%)
DGKC 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.29%)
FABL 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
FCCL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.97%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 97.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
HUBC 116.64 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.07%)
HUMNL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.96%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.85%)
OGDC 110.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PAEL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.25%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PIOC 106.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.59%)
PPL 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PRL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.42%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.79 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.06%)
SSGC 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.4%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.59%)
TPLP 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.79%)
TRG 82.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.88%)
BR100 5,849 Increased By 24.6 (0.42%)
BR30 20,749 Increased By 105.1 (0.51%)
KSE100 57,280 Increased By 216.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 19,066 Increased By 19.5 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand climbs with CPI, rate decision due this week

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 01:51pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand strengthened in early trading on Monday, with investors looking ahead to inflation figures and an interest rate decision due later in the week. At 0701 GMT, the rand traded at 18.3050 against the dollar, about 0.2% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index was last trading down 0.18% against a basket of major currencies, with analysts saying the greenback’s weakness was likely due to optimism that US interest rates may have peaked.

Local focus will be on inflation figures due on Wednesday and an interest rate decision by the South African Reserve Bank on Thursday as markets look for fresh guidance.

“Investors are closely watching for the upcoming… local CPI numbers for further market direction. We also have our local interest rate decision with no change expected,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

South African rand weakens after this week’s strong rally

Last Friday, S&P Global affirmed South Africa’s foreign and local currency ratings, citing benefits from access to deep domestic markets, concessional funding and an actively traded currency.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was up about 0.3% in early trade.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was marginally stronger in early deals, with the yield down 0.5 basis point to 10.070%.

South Africa's rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand climbs with CPI, rate decision due this week

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Open-market: rupee recovers further against US dollar

Urea talks continue with Russia, China, Azerbaijan

Sui Southern Gas Company bleeds Rs11.41bn in losses in FY22

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Toshakhana case: NAB court orders Nawaz Sharif to record statement

In Beijing, Arab and Muslim ministers urge end to Gaza war

Oil extends gains on expectations of further OPEC+ supply cuts

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

Read more stories