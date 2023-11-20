BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
BIPL 21.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.91%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.07%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
DFML 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.9%)
DGKC 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.29%)
FABL 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
FCCL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.97%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 97.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
HUBC 116.64 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.07%)
HUMNL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.96%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.85%)
OGDC 110.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PAEL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.25%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PIOC 106.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.59%)
PPL 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PRL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.42%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.79 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.06%)
SSGC 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.4%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.59%)
TPLP 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.79%)
TRG 82.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.88%)
BR100 5,849 Increased By 24.6 (0.42%)
BR30 20,741 Increased By 96.7 (0.47%)
KSE100 57,280 Increased By 216.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 19,066 Increased By 19.5 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

More than 100 Gaza evacuees to arrive in Turkiye

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 01:44pm
Palestinians carrying some belongings evacuate to safer areas following overnight Israeli shelling in Gaza city. Photo: AFP
Palestinians carrying some belongings evacuate to safer areas following overnight Israeli shelling in Gaza city. Photo: AFP

ANKARA: More than 100 evacuees from Gaza are set to arrive in Turkiye on Monday, including dozens of people who will receive medical treatment there, Turkiye’s health minister and a foreign ministry source said.

Sixty-one patients, accompanied by some 49 relatives, arrived in Egypt from Gaza on Sunday evening and were scheduled to fly to Ankara on Monday morning after spending the night at Al Arish hospital, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

He said last week that Ankara wanted to bring as many of the nearly 1,000 cancer patients from Gaza to Turkiye as possible.

The first 27 patients arrived in Ankara last Thursday.

Separately, a group of 87 people, consisting of Turks, Turkish Cypriots and their relatives, arrived in Egypt from Gaza on Sunday and was set to fly to Istanbul on Monday evening, a foreign ministry source said.

Israeli tanks reported near hospital in embattled north Gaza

Forty-four Turks who travelled from Gaza to Egypt at the weekend arrived in Istanbul on Sunday, media reports said.

The foreign ministry source also said that if conditions on the ground permit, Turkiye aimed to get around 100 more people out of Gaza on Monday.

A month ago, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz said some 700 people, including Turkish, Palestinian, and northern Cypriot citizens, had applied to Turkiye to be evacuated from Gaza.

Around 300 of them were Turkish citizens.

Gaza Turkiye Turkiye's health minister Gaza evacuees

Comments

1000 characters

More than 100 Gaza evacuees to arrive in Turkiye

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Open-market: rupee recovers further against US dollar

Urea talks continue with Russia, China, Azerbaijan

Sui Southern Gas Company bleeds Rs11.41bn in losses in FY22

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Toshakhana case: NAB court orders Nawaz Sharif to record statement

In Beijing, Arab and Muslim ministers urge end to Gaza war

Oil extends gains on expectations of further OPEC+ supply cuts

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

Read more stories