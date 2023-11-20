BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
US will ‘stand with Ukraine’, says Lloyd Austin

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 01:35pm

KYIV: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv on Monday for a visit, he said on the X social media platform.

“I’m here today to deliver an important message – the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Russia’s aggression, both now and into the future.”

The visit comes amid increasing division over Ukraine aid in the US legislature.

US defence secretary lands in Jordan at start of Middle East tour

A joint Ukraine-US military industry conference in Washington is due to take place next month.

That event, due on Dec. 6 and 7, is intended to boost Ukraine’s domestic arms production as its fight against a full-scale Russian invasion nears the two-year mark.

