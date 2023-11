HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks bounced back Monday from losses at the end of last week, with traders awaiting the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s November policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.86 percent, or 323.88 points, to 17,778.07.

Hong Kong stocks build on gains at open

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.46 percent, or 13.95 points, to 3,068.32, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.65 percent, or 12.53 points, to 1,936.49. AFP