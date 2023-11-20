BAFL 38.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
BIPL 20.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.21%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.55%)
DGKC 64.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.37%)
FABL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
FCCL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.29%)
GGL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.93%)
HBL 96.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.31%)
HUBC 113.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.45%)
HUMNL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.66%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
OGDC 110.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
PAEL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.49%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PIOC 107.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.36%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 60.80 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (4.36%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.49%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.9%)
TRG 82.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,804 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.35%)
BR30 20,523 Decreased By -121.5 (-0.59%)
KSE100 56,918 Decreased By -144.8 (-0.25%)
KSE30 18,937 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.57%)
China stocks up as investors turn positive, HK shares also rise

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 10:47am

SHANGHAI: China stocks edged up on Monday, as signs of easing Sino-US tensions boosted investor sentiment. Tech shares led Hong Kong stocks up.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.4% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.5%.

** James Wang, head of China strategy at UBS held a positive view towards China’s equity market in 2024, projecting a 15% upside to MSCI China index, given current market’s trough valuation, low investor positioning, and accelerating policy support.

** Wang prefers shares traded in Hong Kong over China’s onshore shares and likes the internet sector the most.

** Also helping lift investor sentiment are some signs of tensions easing between the world’s two largest economies.

** Last week’s meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is a badly needed signal that the world needs to cooperate more, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

Alibaba drags Hong Kong stocks lower; China slips

** Foreign capital recorded a net inflow by midday Monday via northbound trading link, after the past two weeks had seen mostly outflows.

** China left benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing on Monday, matching market expectations.

** A lower lending rate would help the troubled property sector, but will add pressure on banks as their net interest margins were already tight, analysts said. ** CSI Financials Index edged up 0.2%.

** Healthcare and tourism stocks were up 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

** In Hong Kong, tech stocks rallied 2.1%, with Tencent up nearly 4%.

** Shares of property developer Sunac China Holdings jumped as much as 11.8% after the company’s offshore debt restructuring became effective.

