Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-19

‘Nikkah case’: Court seeks arguments on IK’s plea

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2023 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: A local court hearing a case pertaining to Nikkah of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan with his Bushra Bibi on Sunday sought arguments on November 25 on Khan’s petition seeking his acquittal in the case.

Civil Judge Qudratullah, while hearing the case, summoned arguments on Khan’s petition seeking acquittal during the next hearing.

Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat appeared before the court. However, prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi did not appear before the court and his associate informed the court that Abbasi is busy in another case. He requested the court to adjourn the case as his lead counsel will argue over the application. He requested the court to fix the hearing for another date.

The court after hearing the arguments adjourned hearing of the case till November 25.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan Bushra Bibi

