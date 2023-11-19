Tech for Humanity moot in SAU planned

HYDERABAD: Under the title of “Technology for Humanity”, the first International Conference will be held at Sindh Agriculture University in January 2024, in this regard a MoU between the SAU and IEEE has been signed.

The first two-day International Conference on Humanitarian Technology 2024 under the title “Technology for Humanity” will be hosted by the Information Technology Center of Sindh Agriculture University and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), in which Agriculturist, researchers, and IT experts from different countries will participate, while experts from developed countries can participate online in this conference, who will present their papers regarding the importance of technology in human life.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Prof. Dr. Tariq Rahim Soomro, the Rector of the Institute of Business Management (IOBM) and Vice Chairman of IEEE Karachi Section, and Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar, the Focal Person of the Conference on behalf of Sindh Agriculture University.

According to the MoU, this conference will be held on January 8-9, 2024 under the auspices of the Information Technology Center of Sindh Agriculture University, in collaboration with the IEEE Karachi section, during the conference, experts, international and national speakers and panel discussions will highlight the importance of technology for humanity, while sharing the importance of technology for agriculture and veterinary, agricultural engineering, and social science.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri expressed his satisfaction with the importance of the conference and its sessions and emphasized the importance of the role of technology in human life and ease of difficulties in routine life.

Director ITC Mir Sajjad Hussain Talpur, Coordinator ITC Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed Mahar and Prof. Dr. Barkatullah Qureshi were present.

