BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s Oct aluminium imports rise on solid demand, fears of reduced domestic supply

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2023 11:29am

BEIJING: China’s aluminium imports rose for the fifth straight month in October, customs data showed on Saturday, as buying appetite improved amid solid demand and expectations of reduced supply in the domestic market.

The world’s biggest consumer and producer of aluminium imported 351,065 metric tons of unwrought aluminium and products including primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

October imports climbed 5.8% from 331,716 tons imported in September and were up 78.7% from a year earlier.

The light metal is widely used in construction, transport and packaging industries.

Demand from the new energy sector has been strong although consumption in the traditional sectors remains constrained by China’s flagging economic recovery despite a slew of stimulus.

Fears of reduced domestic supply propelled more buying from abroad, however.

Aluminium smelters in southwestern Yunnan province started cutting a total of 1.15 million tons of capacity in early November to comply with power curbs expected to last until April.

China September aluminium output up amid robust demand; imports jump

Yunnan, with around 5.7 million tons of capacity, is the fourth-biggest aluminium producing region in China and accounts for around 12% of the country’s total capacity.

Imports of the light metal for the first 10 months were at 2.39 million tons, up 27.5% from the same period in 2022.

China’s imports of primary aluminium from Russia have surged 191% to 806,253 tons in the first nine months this year, according to customs data.

Imports of bauxite, a key raw material for aluminium products, rose 24.7% on-year to 11.1 million tons last month, the data also showed, underpinned by strong demand.

Domestic output of primary aluminium hit a record monthly high, according to data released earlier this week, thanks to higher profits for smelters.

Bauxite imports over the January-October period totalled 117.7 million metric tons, up 13.7% from a year earlier, the data showed.

China aluminium

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Oct aluminium imports rise on solid demand, fears of reduced domestic supply

Non-filers: DTOs authorised to disconnect utility connections

PSDP is unaffordable: IMF

Agri dues: MoF may deduct Rs45.6bn from Balochistan’s NFC share

Jul-Oct period: Textile exports down 6.33pc to $5.565bn YoY

Multiple financing sources: Jul-Oct borrowing down $0.408m to $3.847bn YoY: EAD

Appeal against SC verdict in ‘military court trial case’ filed by federal govt

Urea tender validity extended till Monday: All bidders match the lowest bid price

CJP forms NJAC to improve efficiency of judiciary

Procurement by public sector agencies: PEC concerned about violation of its SBDs

Power transmission network in Punjab, KP: ADB approves $250m in loans

Read more stories