Cotton market remains steady with low volume

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab are in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 Kg.

400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 600 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,100 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 400 bales of Khair Pur Tamiwali were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Donga Bonga were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund and 1,000 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per Kg.

