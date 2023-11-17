BAFL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.76%)
WHO voices concern over spread of disease in Gaza

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2023 03:23pm

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said on Friday it was very concerned about the spread of disease of Gaza as weeks of Israeli bombardments have caused the population to crowd in shelters with scarce food and clean water.

“We are extremely concerned about the spread of the disease when the winter season arrives,” said Richard Peeperkorn, WHO Representative in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

WHO says Israeli raid on Gaza hospital is totally unacceptable

He said that more than 70,000 cases of acute respiratory infections and over 44,000 cases of diarrhoea had been recorded in the densely populated enclave, figures higher significantly higher than expected.

