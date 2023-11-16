BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.34%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
DGKC 67.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FABL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
FCCL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
FFL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 97.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
HUBC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 113.84 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (5.9%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PIOC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.64%)
PPL 92.56 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (6.46%)
PRL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 55.12 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.11%)
SSGC 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 84.17 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.71%)
UNITY 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,855 Increased By 69.7 (1.2%)
BR30 20,809 Increased By 400.3 (1.96%)
KSE100 57,397 Increased By 717 (1.26%)
KSE30 19,219 Increased By 218.5 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bourses end higher on bets for end of rate-hike cycle

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2023 07:25pm

Stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday, as rising expectations of an end to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle boosted risk appetite.

U.S. retail sales fell in October, though by less than expected, after months of strong gains, pointing to slowing demand that could further strengthen expectations that the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the decisions of the U.S. Federal Reserve, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.5%, with Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication advancing 5.1% and oil behemoth Saudi Aramco rising 0.5%.

The kingdom’s crude oil exports in September rose 3% from the previous month to 5.75 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Thursday.

Most stock markets in the Gulf in black on interest rate cuts bets

Dubai’s main share index added 0.6%, led by a 1.2% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

The Dubai stock market rebounded to a certain extent but continued to see significant volatility and uncertainty, said George Khoury, global head of education and research at CFI.

“While the main index remained within a range for most of this month, changing expectations regarding US monetary policy could support sentiment and could help the market see gains.”

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.4%.

The Qatari benchmark was up 0.4%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar advancing 1.7% and a 1.1% increase in Qatar Islamic Bank.

The Qatari stock market recorded more gains, supported by the banking sector, and could extend its rebound after moving beyond its previous peak, said Khoury.

“However, the market could see some risks from the performance in natural gas markets where uncertainty could weigh on sentiment.”

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 1%.

=========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.5% to 11,082
 ABU DHABI        up 0.4% to 9,607
 DUBAI            gained 0.6% to 3,985
 QATAR            was up 0.4% to 10,221
 EGYPT            advanced 1% to 24,383
 BAHRAIN          increased 0.1% to 1,947
 OMAN             rose 0.8% to 4,619
 KUWAIT           added 0.2% to 7,292
=========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Bourses end higher on bets for end of rate-hike cycle

New high: momentum continues at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 57,000 level

Inter-bank: rupee ends depreciation run against US dollar

Pakistan calls on world to hold Israel accountable for attacks on Gaza hospitals

Open-market: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall $115mn, now stand at $7.4bn

Politicians, executive, establishment must collaborate to resolve political instability: Alvi

Bilawal vows relief to masses as PPP kickstarts election campaign in KP

Biden, Xi’s ‘blunt’ talks yield deals on military, fentanyl

Israeli troops deepen search at main Gaza hospital for evidence of Hamas

Regent Plaza sale to SIUT: PHDL board appoints execs to finalise $52m deal

Read more stories