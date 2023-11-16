BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
BIPL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.67%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.27%)
DGKC 67.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.9%)
FABL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
FCCL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.86%)
FFL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
GGL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.81%)
HBL 97.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
HUBC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.4%)
PAEL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.53%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PIOC 112.99 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.15%)
PPL 89.29 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.7%)
PRL 24.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.96%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 83.12 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.43%)
UNITY 26.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (12.14%)
BR100 5,834 Increased By 48.7 (0.84%)
BR30 20,630 Increased By 221.3 (1.08%)
KSE100 57,102 Increased By 422 (0.74%)
KSE30 19,111 Increased By 110.6 (0.58%)
Nikkei falls on sell-off after sharp gains, US Treasury yields weigh

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2023 10:01am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average traded lower on Thursday as investors sold stocks to lock in profits from the previous session’s sharp gains, with a rebound in US Treasury yields weighing on sentiment.

The Nikkei index was down 0.68% to 33,292.02 by the midday break, after opening down 0.36% and inching up as much as 0.28%. The Nikkei rose 2.5% in the previous session, topping the 33,000 psychological level for the first time in nearly two months. For the month, the index has risen nearly 8%.

“Investors bought stocks at one point, betting that the Nikkei would continue its momentum and cross its highest closing level scaled this year in July,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

“But that buying did not last long, with rises in US Treasury yields overnight weighing on sentiment.”

US Treasury yields rebounded from two-month lows overnight despite signs of slowing inflation, after a revision of retail sales data showed strong gains in September.

Yields on Japanese government bonds inched up earlier in the session after hitting their month-lows in the previous session.

“Investors wanted to wait and see the direction of the markets as the markets in the US and Japan seemed to have overheated this month, with sharp gains in stocks and sharp declines in government bond yields,” said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

Japan’s Nikkei jumps 2% on strong earnings, dovish Fed bets

The broader Topix was down 0.36% at 2,364.70.

Chip-related stocks fell, with Advantest slipping 3.65% to become the biggest drag on the Nikkei and Tokyo Electron losing 1.18%.

Heavyweight Recruit Holdings, parent of job-search site Indeed, surged 7.57% after ValueAct Capital Management bought a stake in the company.

Japan's Nikkei share

