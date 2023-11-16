BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
France raises non-EU wheat export forecast

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:39am

PARIS: FranceAgriMer on Wednesday raised its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the EU in 2023/24, but also lifted its season-end stocks estimate to a six year high on lower forecasts for intra-EU shipments and domestic livestock feed demand.

In a monthly supply and demand outlook, the farm office projected soft wheat exports to non-European Union destinations at 10.1 million metric tons, up from 9.8 million projected last month and now just 0.5% below last season’s level.

At the same time, it cut its forecast for French soft wheat shipments within the EU this season to 6.79 million tons from 7.33 million expected in October, though the new estimate is still 6.3% higher than the 2022/23 volume.

The farm office had last month already increased its outlook for non-EU shipments and reduced its projection for intra-EU trade, citing strong sales to China along with Black Sea competition in EU markets.

French soft wheat stocks at the end of the 2023/24 season are now projected at 3.06 million tons compared with 2.78 million forecast last month, reflecting both the reduced intra-EU export outlook and a 100,000 ton cut in expected domestic use of soft wheat in feed. The new stocks forecast is 20.1% above last season’s level and the highest since 2017/18.

