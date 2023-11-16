Pak-China training forum of major ‘Livestock Disease Control’ held

LAHORE: The Institute of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab and China Agriculture University arranged a daylong China-Pakistan training forum of major “Livestock Disease Control” to combating major livestock diseases, here at a hotel.

Chief Executive Officer Punjab Agriculture Research Board Dr Abid Mahmood presided over the inaugural session and Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Muhammad Masood Anwar chaired concluding session while Chinese Council General Zhao Shiren was the guest of honour, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI), Project Leader Collage of Veterinary Medicine, China Agriculture University Prof Dr He Cheng, Director Institute of Microbiology (IOM) Prof Dr Aftab Ahmed Anjum, researchers, stakeholders (dairy, livestock, meat, veterinary pharmaceutical) industries, Chinese delegation from academia & business industries, livestock department officials, professionals, UVAS faculty members and students were present.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr Abid Mahmood said that it is direly needed to learn about new technologies & techniques to meet international standards to enhance dairy and meat products export in international markets. He said, “I am glad to know that different areas of Punjab have declared disease free zones for livestock.” He said that such training is necessary to learn about new experiences especially to control livestock major diseases and UVAS collaborative partnership with Chinese academic & business industry would be more beneficial for both countries not only to promote academic and research but also for enhancing export as well.

Muhammad Masood Anwar said that for the enhancing of dairy and meat export in international market livestock department is actively working to fulfil international standards to establish FMD disease free compartments in Punjab.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed urged Chinese to assist UVAS regarding biologics production, vaccine development and promote Pak-China linkages to enhance indigenous vaccine with technology transfer. He also said UVAS gets 801-1000 position in THE World University Ranking and secured 9th position among Pakistani universities while 3rd among Punjab Universities.

Zhao Shiren assured his full support and will play a constructive role for successful UVAS and Chinese collaboration in promotion of academic, business linkages and for enhancing trade ties between Pakistan and China.

Prof Dr He Cheng acknowledged the efforts of UVAS for arranging successful event and shared the background of the training forum that showed how this forum bridge between two countries in addressing the challenge of controlling major livestock diseases in order to uplift the export of dairy and meat products in China markets.

Dr Aftab Ahmed Anjum spoke about aim & objectives of training, presentation topics and presented vote of thanks.

Various aspects have been discussed during forum related to technological innovations and application of major livestock disease diagnosis in China, current status of PPR and its control strategies in Punjab, FMD disease free zone in Punjab, Pakistan animal identification and traceability system, sharing experience of establishing foot and mouth disease zone in China, livestock disease cause by clostridium perfringens & their control in Pakistan, etc. Total 50 participants/professionals were trained in training forum.

The aim of the forum was to establish a sustainable veterinary diagnostic network, promote global registration of medicines and vaccines, enhance disease control measures and reduce cross boarder infection through training.

