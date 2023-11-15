BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 66.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FABL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
FCCL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 97.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
MLCF 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 106.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.15%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
PIOC 111.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.04%)
PPL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.55%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.67%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.88%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN Council set to vote Wednesday on Gaza resolution

AFP Published November 15, 2023

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council, which has been unable to reach consensus since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, was set to vote Wednesday on a draft resolution calling for “extended humanitarian pauses” in the fighting in Gaza.

The new text, prepared by Malta, appears to have a good chance of being adopted by the council, which is expected to convene at 3:00 pm (2000 GMT) – diplomats say members waited to schedule a vote until they were relatively sure of success.

After the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, and Israel’s reprisal bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the council tried – in vain – to adopt a resolution of some kind.

But four drafts failed in October, exposing the body’s long-held divisions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Russia and China on one side and the United States on the other.

UN overwhelmingly calls for ‘humanitarian truce’ in Gaza

Faced with the council’s inability to act, the UN General Assembly on October 27 adopted with a large majority a nonbinding text calling for an “immediate humanitarian truce.”

The United States and Israel voted against the text, which did not mention Hamas.

With its 10 non-permanent members taking the lead, the Security Council launched new talks on a resolution, but those negotiations got bogged down on the wording to be used to call for a stop, however brief, to the fighting.

The United States opposed any use of the term “ceasefire,” diplomats said. Other terms floated were “truce” and “pause.”

“I know we are all disappointed about the inaction of the Council in the past 40 days,” China’s UN ambassador Jun Zhang said Wednesday.

The new draft up for consideration, seen by AFP, “calls for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days” to allow aid to reach civilians in the besieged territory.

The text, which mentions children in nearly every paragraph, “demands that all parties comply with their obligations under international law… notably with regard to the protection of civilians, especially children.”

It also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, especially children.

Malta’s UN envoy Vanessa Frazier said “the Security Council members are united in wanting a voice.”

While recognizing the “nuances” between their positions, she said all 15 members have “the desire to save life and provide respite” to civilians.

UN Security Council Gaza Hamas Israel Hamas war Israel and Hamas War on Gaza

Comments

1000 characters

UN Council set to vote Wednesday on Gaza resolution

Cabinet approves levy of 40% tax on banks’ windfall profit earned during 2021-22

Israel raids Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, urges Hamas to surrender

Govt cuts petrol price by Rs2.04, HSD by Rs6.47

Pakistan capable of responding to challenge posed by non-state actors: caretaker PM

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Tank IBO: ISPR

Inter-bank: rupee declines for 17th consecutive session against US dollar

Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain

Kohli, Shami star as India beat New Zealand to reach World Cup final

Morgan Stanley Capital International November index review: No major change for Pakistan

Read more stories