UN Council set to vote Wednesday on Gaza resolution

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council, which has been unable to reach consensus since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, was set to vote Wednesday on a draft resolution calling for “extended humanitarian pauses” in the fighting in Gaza.

The new text, prepared by Malta, appears to have a good chance of being adopted by the council, which is expected to convene at 3:00 pm (2000 GMT) – diplomats say members waited to schedule a vote until they were relatively sure of success.

After the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, and Israel’s reprisal bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the council tried – in vain – to adopt a resolution of some kind.

But four drafts failed in October, exposing the body’s long-held divisions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Russia and China on one side and the United States on the other.

Faced with the council’s inability to act, the UN General Assembly on October 27 adopted with a large majority a nonbinding text calling for an “immediate humanitarian truce.”

The United States and Israel voted against the text, which did not mention Hamas.

With its 10 non-permanent members taking the lead, the Security Council launched new talks on a resolution, but those negotiations got bogged down on the wording to be used to call for a stop, however brief, to the fighting.

The United States opposed any use of the term “ceasefire,” diplomats said. Other terms floated were “truce” and “pause.”

“I know we are all disappointed about the inaction of the Council in the past 40 days,” China’s UN ambassador Jun Zhang said Wednesday.

The new draft up for consideration, seen by AFP, “calls for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days” to allow aid to reach civilians in the besieged territory.

The text, which mentions children in nearly every paragraph, “demands that all parties comply with their obligations under international law… notably with regard to the protection of civilians, especially children.”

It also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, especially children.

Malta’s UN envoy Vanessa Frazier said “the Security Council members are united in wanting a voice.”

While recognizing the “nuances” between their positions, she said all 15 members have “the desire to save life and provide respite” to civilians.