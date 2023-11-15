BAFL 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
‘Friends’ stars LeBlanc and Cox pay tribute to Matthew Perry

AFP Published November 15, 2023 Updated November 15, 2023 02:11pm

LOS ANGELES: ‘Friends’ actors Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox paid emotional personal tributes to their late costar Matthew Perry on Tuesday, some two weeks after his shock death.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom from 1994-2004, died last month at the age of 54, having struggled for decades with addiction and related serious health issues.

“The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” wrote LeBlanc, who played Perry’s roommate and best friend on the show.

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry laid to rest in Los Angeles

He shared on Instagram multiple screenshots of ‘Friends’ scenes featuring the pair, including two in which they are hugging.

“It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend,” he wrote, adding: “Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free.”

Cox, who played Perry’s love interest and, eventually, wife on the show, shared on Instagram a ‘Friends’ clip of the famous scene in which their characters’ romantic relationship was first revealed.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” wrote Cox.

Her post included footage from after the scene had ended, in which Cox – in bed with Perry – cracks a racy joke for the live studio audience.

“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say,” she explained.

“He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

Matthew Perry refused to let Chandler cheat on Monica: ‘Friends’ actor

Perry was found unconscious in a hot tub at his house in Los Angeles last month by first responders, who were unable to revive him.

The cause of Perry’s death is not yet known. An initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive and the results of toxicology tests have not yet been released.

Perry’s five costars – Cox, LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow – released a joint statement two days after his passing.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family,” they said.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” they added at the time.

‘Friends’ cast ‘utterly devastated’ by death of Matthew Perry

The five reportedly all attended Perry’s private funeral in Los Angeles earlier this month.

