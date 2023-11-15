BAFL 40.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.03%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
DGKC 66.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.59%)
FCCL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
FFL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.14%)
GGL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.63%)
HBL 98.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
HUBC 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.43%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 106.13 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.54%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
PIOC 112.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.7%)
PPL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (3.31%)
PRL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 54.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
SSGC 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.41%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.83%)
TPLP 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.17%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.8%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.44%)
BR100 5,789 Increased By 20.4 (0.35%)
BR30 20,403 Increased By 93.5 (0.46%)
KSE100 56,775 Increased By 109 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,033 Increased By 4 (0.02%)
Most major Gulf markets track Asian shares higher

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2023 01:15pm

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Wednesday, tracking Asian shares higher in anticipation of stimulus in China and an end to rate hikes in the United States. US headline consumer prices were flat in October, against expectations of a 0.1% rise, data showed on Tuesday.

Core CPI, at 0.2%, also came in below a forecast of 0.3%. Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the decisions of the US Federal Reserve, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.8%, with Elm Co gaining 2% and Al Rajhi Bank rising 2.2%.

Gulf markets mixed on interest rate worries

Saudi Aramco retreated 1.2%, as the firm traded ex-dividend.

The kingdom’s annual inflation rate eased to 1.6% in October, from 1.7% the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, with residential rents once again the main driver.

The Qatari benchmark advanced 1.3%, with almost all sectors rising including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar , which was up 2.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.1%.

Oil prices - often a catalyst for Gulf financial markets - rose as China’s factory output and retail sales beat expectations, a day after the International Energy Agency (IEA) raised its oil demand growth forecast for this year. Dubai’s main share index, however, eased 0.1%, hit by a 2.6% decline in diversified investment group Dubai Investments.

Separately, Dubai’s main airport recorded 22.9 million passengers in the third quarter, the highest quarterly traffic since 2019, operator Dubai Airports said on Wednesday, and is on track to surpass pre-pandemic numbers for the full year.

Gulf markets MENA

