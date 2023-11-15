BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
BIPL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.03%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
DGKC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.59%)
FCCL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
FFL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.55%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 98.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
HUBC 119.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-2.59%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.05%)
OGDC 106.39 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.79%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PIOC 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.45%)
PPL 86.40 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.66%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.44%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 54.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.94%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.19%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.96%)
TPLP 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.63%)
TRG 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.8%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,793 Increased By 23.6 (0.41%)
BR30 20,421 Increased By 111.8 (0.55%)
KSE100 56,785 Increased By 118.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,037 Increased By 8.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOJ cuts offer amounts for regular bond buying as yields slip

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2023 12:01pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Wednesday reduced offer amounts for its regular buying of Japanese government bonds (JGBs), as the 10-year government bond yield slipped to its lowest level in a month.

The BOJ offered to buy 575 billion yen ($3.82 billion) of 5-10 year JGBs, compared with 675 billion yen in previous offers.

The 10-year JGB yield fell to 0.775% in early trade, its lowest level since Oct. 17, after US Treasury yields sank overnight as softer-than-expected consumer inflation data drove investor bets that an era of interest rate rises was over.

BOJ’s Ueda sees firms more actively raising prices, wages

“The BOJ wanted to contain sharp declines in yields,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management. “The central bank does not want see large volatility in yield movement. They try to contain sharp movements in yields both ways.”

Yields across the curve fell, with the five-year yield slipping 6 bps to 0.340% and the two-year JGB yield slipping 3.5 bps to 0.050%, both at their lowest in a month.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 9 bps to 1.665%, its lowest since Oct. 12.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 9 bps to 1.475%, its lowest since Sept. 29.

Bank of Japan

Comments

1000 characters

BOJ cuts offer amounts for regular bond buying as yields slip

Urea subsidy, BISP: Federal govt trying to wean itself away

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

Morgan Stanley Capital International November index review: No major change for Pakistan

Faizabad dharna: Govt forms new fact-finding commission

SECP green lights Meezan Bank’s wholly-owned Exchange Company

Israel raids Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, urges Hamas to surrender

Import of 0.2MMTs of urea: TCP may be granted exemption from procurement rules

Power adjustment: Govt seeks Rs1.25 per unit hike for Q1

Reko Diq assessment done by global consultants: govt

Read more stories