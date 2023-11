KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday gained some momentum on the local market, traders said. After going up by Rs800 and Rs686, gold prices reached Rs211800 per tola and Rs181584 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, the precious metal was available for $1960 per ounce, which was added on with a $20 premium by the local market on domestic bullion trade. Silver was traded for $2580 per ounce and Rs2211.93 per 10 grams.

