Gaza genocide: PPP questions silence of world

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Sherry Rehman said that the "helplessness" of the world, including the United Nations, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has become a threat to world peace.

She said in a statement on Monday that international organisations and the world have failed to stop the massacre of innocent and helpless Palestinians since October 7.

“More than 11,000 Palestinians have been martyred, including 4,506 children. Figures show Israel has killed 320 Palestinians per day since October 7.Hospitals have been bombed and turned into graveyards,” she said.

The PPP leader said that the scenes in Gaza are a stain (stigma) on the moral standards of the world.

She asked how many more testimonies of innocent Palestinians and children do Israel and the world need for a ceasefire.

