BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
DGKC 66.21 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.58%)
FABL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
FFL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.63%)
GGL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
HBL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.2%)
HUBC 119.82 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.04%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.9%)
OGDC 103.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PIOC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.93%)
PPL 82.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
PRL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.17%)
UNITY 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,763 Increased By 114.6 (2.03%)
BR30 20,153 Increased By 370.3 (1.87%)
KSE100 56,524 Increased By 1132.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By 421.8 (2.27%)
US stocks slip after Moody’s lowers debt rating outlook

AFP Published 13 Nov, 2023 08:26pm

NEW YORK: Stocks on Wall Street ticked lower Monday as traders digested the recent decision by ratings agency Moody’s to cut the US debt rating outlook citing large debts and political gridlock.

On Friday, Moody’s downgraded its outlook on US debt to “negative” from “stable,” ahead of crucial budget negotiations in Congress to avert a government shutdown on November 17.

“Moody’s expects that the US’s fiscal deficits will remain very large, significantly weakening debt affordability,” the agency said in a statement.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Bargain or trap? US bank stock outlook hinges on Fed’s path

It is the only major agency to maintain its rating for US sovereign debt at its highest level.

Around 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2 percent to 34,228.81.

The broad-based S&P 500 Index dropped 0.4 percent to 4,396.39, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.6 percent at 13,715.54.

“There is ongoing tension in Congress between, and within, the parties,” Briefing.com’s Patrick O’Hare wrote in a note to clients.

“That tension could be on display this week, as Congress needs to agree to a continuing resolution to keep the government funded past November 17 or risk a shutdown,” he added.

Among individual companies, Boeing stocks were up around 4.4 percent after Bloomberg News reported that China was due to stop a freeze on the sale of some jets ahead of a meeting between the US and Chinese presidents later this week.

And project management company Monday.com saw its share price surge more than 11 percent after beating earnings estimates.

