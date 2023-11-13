BAFL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
Ivory Coast 2023/24 cocoa arrivals seen at 350,000 T by Nov 12

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2023 02:03pm

ABIDJAN: Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 350,000 tonnes by Nov. 12 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 25% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 28,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 32,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12 for a total of 60,000 tonnes, down from 118,000 tonnes in the same week the previous season.

Chocolate makers’ prospects sour as cocoa prices spike

Last year’s figure of 118,000 tonnes was recorded after dock workers ended a strike that had blocked cocoa arrivals for about a week.

