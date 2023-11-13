BAFL 41.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
CNERGY 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.59%)
FABL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.42%)
FCCL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.93%)
HUBC 119.31 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (5.58%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.3%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
MLCF 37.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 103.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
PIBTL 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 113.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
PPL 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
PRL 23.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.26%)
SSGC 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
TRG 77.77 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.88%)
UNITY 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,710 Increased By 62 (1.1%)
BR30 20,035 Increased By 252 (1.27%)
KSE100 55,974 Increased By 582.6 (1.05%)
KSE30 18,781 Increased By 214.8 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hovers near 3-week low as dollar firms, focus on US inflation data

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2023 10:03am

Gold prices were almost flat on Monday, hovering near three-week lows, as the dollar held firm and investors awaited US inflation data for more cues on whether the Federal Reserve will stand pat on rates or hike.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,935.09 per ounce, as of 0319 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,939.10.

Gold fell 2.8% last week, logging its worst week in more than a month, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks pushed back any notion about interest rate cuts. “People are kind of focused on whether the CPI data (will) allow the Fed to pause or hike. So I think the markets (are) a little bit sideways ahead of that data,” said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery.

US consumer prices index (CPI) data is due on Tuesday.

Core CPI month-over-month is expected to have risen 0.3% in October, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%, a Reuters poll showed.

Both estimated gains are the same as in September.

The dollar was up 0.1% against its rivals after hitting a one-week high in the previous session, making bullion less attractive for other currency holders. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.10% to 868.14 tonnes on Friday.

“Other than geopolitical risks-driven haven demand and central bank purchases, the macroeconomic backdrop is turning supportive for gold,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,100 in Pakistan

“The US monetary tightening cycle is nearing an end and the USD has peaked. This could see US 10-year yield and the USD moderating, which will support investment demand of gold.” Elsewhere, spot silver fell 1% to $21.99 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.2% to $841.49.

Palladium lost 0.1% to $962.35 per ounce, and was holding near its lowest level since 2018.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold hovers near 3-week low as dollar firms, focus on US inflation data

Projects: Centre facing resistance from provinces

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on state of economy

All set to hand over PSM to MoI&P

Hiring of legal advisors: Matter of ‘nepotism’ sent to FBR chairman

Arshad Shah sworn in as caretaker KP CM

President should represent all political parties: Solangi

Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit: ‘Brutal massacre can’t be accepted as self-defence’

Evacuation of foreigners from KP continues

FBR seizes 16m cigarette sticks in 429 raids

Read more stories