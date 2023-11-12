Smuggled auto parts seized

KARACHI: The Directorate of Customs Intelligence, Karachi made the biggest seizure of smuggled auto parts this year, recovering a huge quantity of Japanese-origin parts from a warehouse in the Site area.

The action was taken on the information received through Customs Intelligence Director General Faiz Chaddhar.

The operation started at 5pm on Saturday (Nov 11) and continued until 9pm. The estimated value of the seized smuggled auto parts is more than Rs300 million.

This is the second successful crackdown by the Directorate Customs Intelligence Karachi against smuggled auto parts in quick succession. Just last week, smuggled auto parts worth Rs 160 million were seized.

DG Chaddhar appreciated Director Habib Ahmad and his team’s successful crackdown against smuggled goods and encouraged them to improve this performance further.

