Gold falls sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday lost a big value on the local market, traders said.

The precious metal price slumped by Rs2100 to Rs211000 per tola and Rs1800 to Rs180898 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $1958 per ounce with a $20 premium on the local bullion trade.

Silver was traded for Rs2580 per tola and Rs2211.93 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $22.36 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023