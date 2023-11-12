Election manifesto 2024: PML-N forms 30 sub-committees to solicit proposals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has formed 30 different sub-committees for the preparation of the party’s election manifesto 2024, which will prepare their proposals and send them to the central committee by November 20.

This was announced here by party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb through a statement on Saturday. She said that the manifesto committee’s chief, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, constituted 30 different sub-committees to prepare the manifesto of the party for the coming polls. She said that the committees consisting of members with expertise and interest in various fields will prepare their proposals by November 20 and present to the main manifesto committee of the party.

She said that the decision was taken in a consultative meeting, chaired by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, chairman of the Manifesto Committee. Senator Irfan Siddiqui has also addressed a letter to all the members of the “sub-committees”. In the letter, Siddiqui stated that being nominated in the Manifesto Committee is an honour as well as a great responsibility.

He expressed the hope that all the members would use their skills to come up with concrete and workable proposals that could be included in the manifesto.

Siddiqui further said that these proposals should be compiled by November 20, 2023.

The heads of the sub-committees have been authorised to consult external experts in their respective fields. He has asked the members that if they want to give any suggestion apart from their specific committee or if they want to help any other committee, they can do so.

The proposals have been sought on subjects including supremacy of constitution; legal reforms and access to justice; economy; poverty alleviation/reduction in inflation and unemployment; trade, industry and natural resources; foreign affairs; overseas Pakistanis; accountability/elimination of corruption; education and health; Youth affairs, sports and IT; tourism, sustainable development and climate change; religious affairs and inter faith harmony; media and freedom of speech/access to information; national security; government reforms,etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023