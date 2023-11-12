BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Nov 12, 2023
Every 4th Pakistani is suffering from diabetes: experts

Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2023 03:14am

LAHORE: Postgraduate Medical Institute & Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has disclosed that every 4th person in Pakistan is suffering from diabetes which causes eye problems, heart and kidney diseases.

While addressing the diabetes prevention and awareness seminar at Lahore General Hospital, he called for making concerted efforts for the effective treatment of diabetes and its elimination.

He further said that diabetes is the mother of all diseases that gives birth to countless diseases, pregnant women are not immune from its deadly diseases and the effects of sugar on people who are already in poor health are very deadly.

He emphasized that mass campaign should be conducted to change the daily life style and habits along with adopting preventive measures. The people should avoid fast food, chicken products, sweets and cold drinks and ensure exercise a routine in life.

Principal Al-Fareed appreciated the efforts of Prof. Dr. Tahir Siddique and his team for organizing the awareness seminar and hinted to organize such awareness seminars in future as well.

Medical experts said that more than 33 million people in Pakistan are suffering from diabetes, out of which 25% do not even know that they have fall prey of this disease and due to lack of serious attention towards proper treatment, with the passage of time, they have suffer from kidney, eye and heart diseases too.

They said that improper diet, obesity, poor lifestyle are the main causes of this disease. Apart from this, if a person in the family is suffering from diabetes, then such a person has strong chances to suffer in other diseases.

Highlighting the symptoms of diabetes, medical experts said that if someone feel thirsty, urinate frequently and suddenly lose weight, then consult a qualified doctor immediately because diabetes could damages every part of the body.

