Deadline for submitting forms for PML-N tickets extended

LAHORE: In the wake of smog situation, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has extended the last date for receipt of applications from the interested candidates to contest the general elections.

Earlier, the PML-N had fixed November 10 as the last date for submission of forms for the national and provincial assembly seats from the aspiring candidates. Now the application forms may be submitted by November 20.

For the general and reserved seats of National Assembly, the aspirants will have to annex bank draft of Rs 200,000 while the interested candidates will pay Rs 100,000 for the general and reserved seats of provincial assembly.

The candidates would submit the applications to the PML-N Secretariat at Model Town Lahore. The aspiring candidates would also submit an affidavit showing complete trust in the leadership of party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, a party spokesman said.

“All the aspirants will have to follow the party discipline even if they fail to get the ticket. It has also been made clear in the form that candidates would fulfill the Article 62 and 63 of the constitution of Pakistan.”|

The candidates are required to highlight their efforts for the cause of democracy and past performance in their respective constituencies. Moreover, the PML-N has already formed a committee under the chairmanship of Senator Irfan Siddiqui to prepare the manifesto of PML-N for elections 2024.

Meanwhile, the PML-N is looking for four seats from Karachi in the upcoming general elections. However, a lot of things were yet to be decided between the MQM-P and PML-N on seat adjustment in Karachi.

Sources in the PML-N claimed that it is focusing to regain its strength in Balochistan. In this regard, talks are underway and some major announcements are expected during upcoming visit of Nawaz Sharif to Balochistan.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said the country’s circumstances demand a broad-based agreement on policies and whoever forms the next government will have to take along all the other parties to steer the country out of crises. He said the PML-N faced the worst situation in 2018, but despite that, it won 64 seats from Punjab in 2018.

He said they proved their popularity on October 21 and we will prove it again in the upcoming election. He claimed there are 46 seats in south Punjab out of which 35 clearly belonged to the PML-N and they would get the majority there.

To a query, Rana made it clear that the PML-N party did not intend to go for a merger with the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) but was ready for seat adjustments. Nawaz Sharif intends to meet with Chaudhry Shujaat and the PML-Q can be accommodated in Gujrat. He said they havevery good relations with Fazlur Rehman, Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023