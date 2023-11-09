Karachi kids march against Gaza genocide

KARACHI: A ‘Palestine unity march’ of schoolchildren taking was staged here Wednesday to condemn the Israeli bombings in Gaza, and to show displeasure to the US and European support to the genocide of Palestinians.

Children paraded on the Shahrae Qaideen Road, showing solidarity with Palestine against the Jewish state’s atrocities in Gaza. The march was organised by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter.

Nearly 10,000 people of Gaza, half of them children, have been killed already in Israeli bombings, which have got a huge military and diplomatic support from the US and its European allies.

The protesting children shouted chants against the occupation Jewish army and Israel for killing thousands in Gaza, with banners, placards and artworks in hands to highlight Zionist nation’s cruelties.

Children also gave away donations to support the people of Gaza for medical aid, ration, and other basic needs of life. Many students also gave speeches and recited poems to highlight the miseries of Palestinians in the continuing war.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” the students chants rattled the surroundings as JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman again shamed the Muslim rulers for their ‘cowardice’, shying from setting face against the Jewish state.

The Muslim world with huge weapon stocks and armies, he said, cannot help the underdog Palestinians in the war which Israel has waged on Gaza, because they lack courage. He urged the “spineless” leaders of the Muslim countries to raise their voice effectively.

