HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended with a second straight loss Wednesday as traders await clues from the Federal Reserve on its interest rate plans.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.58 percent, or 101.70 points, to 17,568.46.

Hong Kong stocks drop at open

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.16 percent, or 4.90 points, to 3,052.37, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.14 percent, or 2.63 points, to 1,920.85.