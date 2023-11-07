BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
DFML 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.1%)
DGKC 61.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
FCCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.67%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
GGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HBL 95.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.24%)
HUBC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.72%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.32%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.44%)
OGDC 102.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.88%)
PAEL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2%)
PIOC 108.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.64%)
PPL 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
PRL 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.78%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
SSGC 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
TPLP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.72%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.7%)
UNITY 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,534 Increased By 37.3 (0.68%)
BR30 19,238 Increased By 117.9 (0.62%)
KSE100 54,270 Increased By 409.3 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,164 Increased By 166.4 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks drop at open

AFP Published 07 Nov, 2023 12:04pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower Tuesday morning as profit-takers moved in after a three-day rally worth more than four percent, with traders keen to hear comments from top Federal Reserve officials this week.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.65 percent, or 116.00 points, to 17,850.59.

Hong Kong stocks open with more gains

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.18 percent, or 5.49 points, to 3,052.92, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.17 percent, or 3.23 points, to 1,911.75.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks drop at open

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

US does not have assessment on candidates for elections in Pakistan: State Dept

KSE-100 hits new peak, crosses 54,000 as buying spree continues

Israel says it is open to Gaza fighting pauses for aid, hostages

Govt determined to give Ogra more teeth

CASA-1000 likely to be discussed at IGC in Kyrgyzstan

APCEA, PCI launch report on ‘10 years of CPEC’

$209m EDEIP: World Bank rates implementation progress as moderately satisfactory

Cabinet likely to discuss factors assisting privatisation

Read more stories