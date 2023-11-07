Hong Kong stocks drop at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower Tuesday morning as profit-takers moved in after a three-day rally worth more than four percent, with traders keen to hear comments from top Federal Reserve officials this week.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.65 percent, or 116.00 points, to 17,850.59.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.18 percent, or 5.49 points, to 3,052.92, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.17 percent, or 3.23 points, to 1,911.75.