BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
DFML 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.22%)
DGKC 61.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
FCCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.67%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
GGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HBL 95.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.24%)
HUBC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.72%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.32%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 102.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.87%)
PAEL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2%)
PIOC 108.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.64%)
PPL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PRL 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.78%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
SSGC 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
TPLP 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.8%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.7%)
UNITY 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,534 Increased By 36.8 (0.67%)
BR30 19,248 Increased By 128 (0.67%)
KSE100 54,277 Increased By 416.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 18,168 Increased By 170.2 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China Oct soybean imports surge 25% y/y on strong Brazilian arrivals

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2023 10:41am

BEIJING: China imported 5.16 million metric tons of soybeans in October, customs data showed on Monday, a 25% surge from a year earlier but lower than analysts expectations as Brazilian soybeans continued to arrive at ports later than usual.

Freshly harvested US soybeans usually dominate the global export market from September while the Brazilian export season winds down, but a record crop in the South American country is expected to dominate China’s imports in the last three months of the year.

China is the world’s top soy buyer and Brazil its largest supplier.

Soybeans are crushed into meal for animal feed and oil for cooking. The October arrivals were lower than some traders’ expectations of about 6.5 million to 7 million tons.

In September, imports of soybeans fell 7.3% from a year earlier.

“The import volume is a little less than expected due to delays in loading at Brazilian ports. In October, many were still loading for September shipments,” said Yuyun Chen, trader with Mingsui International(Shanghai) Trading Co.

He said delayed October cargoes will arrive in November and further lift November imports to about 12 million metric tons.

Soybeans rises for 5th session on Brazilian weather, corn firm

“We are headed for record high imports this year,” Chen said. China’s soybean imports are on course for an all-time record of around 105 million tons, according to forecasts last week by traders and analysts.

Around 26 million tons will be imported during the last three months of the year, with around 45% from Brazil, the traders added. Soy imports in the first 10 months of the year rose 14.6% year-on-year to 82.42 million tons, the customs data showed.

Lacklustre demand from loss-making hog farms is seen limiting purchases in early 2024.

soybean

Comments

1000 characters

China Oct soybean imports surge 25% y/y on strong Brazilian arrivals

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

US does not have assessment on candidates for elections in Pakistan: State Dept

KSE-100 hits new peak, crosses 54,000 as buying spree continues

Israel says it is open to Gaza fighting pauses for aid, hostages

Govt determined to give Ogra more teeth

CASA-1000 likely to be discussed at IGC in Kyrgyzstan

APCEA, PCI launch report on ‘10 years of CPEC’

$209m EDEIP: World Bank rates implementation progress as moderately satisfactory

Cabinet likely to discuss factors assisting privatisation

Read more stories