BAFL 41.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (5.36%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.44%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.42%)
DGKC 60.76 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (5.85%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.63%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 93.95 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.58%)
HUBC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.36%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.22%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.69%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
PAEL 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (13.2%)
PIOC 108.88 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (3.2%)
PPL 81.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
PRL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.95%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 72.42 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.8%)
UNITY 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,479 Increased By 57 (1.05%)
BR30 19,033 Increased By 176.2 (0.93%)
KSE100 53,662 Increased By 538.5 (1.01%)
KSE30 17,950 Increased By 145.9 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips as yields tick higher; Powell speech in focus

Reuters Published November 6, 2023 Updated November 6, 2023 12:49pm

Gold prices slipped on Monday after a slight uptick in US bond yields and ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later this week for more clarity on the interest rate outlook.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,981.90 per ounce by 0718 GMT after rising above the key $2,000 level on Friday.

US gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,989.80. “The major factor that will influence gold in the near-term will be the US 10-year Treasury yields… if you start to see resurgence in yields, gold could break below the key support level around $1,974,” said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 4.5910% after hitting a five-week low on Friday, lowering appeal for non-yielding bullion.

Data on Friday showed US job growth slowed in October, and the increase in annual wages was the smallest in nearly 2-1/2 years, pointing to easing labor market conditions.

The soft jobs report raised expectations that the Fed may be done with its rate hiking campaign, sending the dollar to a six-week low.

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Traders are now pricing in a 95% chance that the US central bank will leave rates unchanged in December and an 86% chance that the first policy easing will come as soon as June.

Investors will be looking out for cues on the Fed’s interest rate path, with at least nine Fed members speaking this week, including Powell’s on Nov. 9.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.20% to 863.24 tonnes on Friday.

“ETF holdings have increased by 1 million oz in the last two weeks, as speculators have covered short positions.

Even so, gold’s performance hinges on an end of Fed’s hiking cycle,“ ANZ analysts said on Friday.

Spot silver eased 0.4% to $23.11 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $927.51 and palladium gained 0.4% to $1,123.83.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold slips as yields tick higher; Powell speech in focus

Intra-day update: rupee’s slide against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

KSE-100 hits all-time intra-day high as bull run continues

$26m dispute: PIACL reaches out-of-court settlement with AACL

Pressure mounts on Israel over civilian casualties as ceasefire calls rebuffed

$3bn projects approved for flood-hit areas

Net-metering consumers: Discos asked to approach FBR for tax applicability issues

Fazl meets Hamas chief in Qatar

Private medical colleges: FTO directs FBR to probe tax matters

Thousands of Afghans forcibly returned from Pakistan, claims Kabul

Read more stories