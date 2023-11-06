BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
Nov 06, 2023
Pakistan

‘Govt should create conducive environment for general election’

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2023 05:27am

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao welcomed the announcement of the date for the upcoming general election and urged the government to create conducive environment to hold the election.

The QWP leader said that a level playing ground should be provided to all the political forces to ensure a free and fair election.

Aftab Sherpao ststed this while addressing a gathering at Kangra union council in Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda. On this occasion Mian Usman Shah announced to join the QWP along with his family and supporters.

The QWP chief condemned the terrorist attack on the Mianwali Airbase and said the federal and provincial governments should sit together to come up with a strategy to tackle the worsening law and order situation and curb terrorism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao Qaumi Watan Party QWP

