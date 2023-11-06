‘Govt should create conducive environment for general election’

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao welcomed the announcement of the date for the upcoming general election and urged the government to create conducive environment to hold the election.

The QWP leader said that a level playing ground should be provided to all the political forces to ensure a free and fair election.

Aftab Sherpao ststed this while addressing a gathering at Kangra union council in Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda. On this occasion Mian Usman Shah announced to join the QWP along with his family and supporters.

The QWP chief condemned the terrorist attack on the Mianwali Airbase and said the federal and provincial governments should sit together to come up with a strategy to tackle the worsening law and order situation and curb terrorism.

