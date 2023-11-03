BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.92%)
DFML 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.22%)
FCCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HBL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
HUBC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.14%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.39%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.63%)
PIOC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.63%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.41%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.55%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TRG 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,361 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 18,684 Increased By 15.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper down on higher stocks, concerns about demand in China

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2023 04:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices fell in London on Friday after data showed higher inventories in exchange-registered warehouses, though a weaker dollar, focused on upcoming crucial U.S. data, limited the decline.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2% at $8,129 per metric ton by 1059 GMT.

The metal, used in power and construction, is down 2.8% so far this year due to patchy post-pandemic recovery of demand in China, the world’s largest metals consumer.

“Disappointing manufacturing PMI data from China (released earlier this week) have set lower expectations for the base metals complex,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

Copper stocks in the LME-registered warehouses rose after their recent decline, the daily data showed, while copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 11.3% this week.

Copper flat despite weak China industrial data; investors wary

Copper is still up 0.4% so far this week, heading for its second weekly growth, as the U.S. currency weakened after hints that the U.S. Federal Reserve could be done with hiking rates, he added.

A weaker dollar makes metals priced in it more attractive for holders of other currencies. The focus is on U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT.

On the supply side, lawmakers in Panama scratched provisions from a proposed bill that would cancel a recently approved mining concession extending the life of a lucrative copper mine. The bill now focuses on enshrining into law an indefinite nationwide ban on all new mining concessions.

LME aluminium rose 0.2% to $2,231 a ton, zinc increased 0.2% to $2,483, tin climbed 0.2% to $24,015 and nickel was flat at $17,975 a ton.

Lead was up 1.5% at $2,154.5, after touching its highest since Oct. 9 of $2,155. The metal is heading for the third consecutive weekly growth.

Copper Copper prices LME copper copper market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper down on higher stocks, concerns about demand in China

KSE-100 makes history, hits all-time intra-day high

At least five killed in Dera Ismail Khan blast

Ensure elections on Feb 8, SC directs govt

Open-market: rupee continues to weaken against US dollar

Pakistan to see its first VC fund in 7 years as Sai Venture Capital looks to raise $10mn: report

Pakistan opens more centres at border to expedite Afghans repatriation

Aid needs in Gaza, West Bank estimated at $1.2 billion: UN

Blinken in Israel seeking ‘concrete steps’ to reduce Gaza civilian harm

Israel says it encircles Gaza City; US to urge ‘localised’ humanitarian pauses

Cotton arrival improves 13.3% in last two weeks of Oct: PCGA

Read more stories