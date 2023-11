HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose Thursday morning at the open as global markets rallied on hopes the Federal Reserve may have come to the end of its campaign of interest-rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.06 percent, or 180.61 points, to 17,282.39.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.18 percent, or 5.59 points, to 3,028.66, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.09 percent, or 1.65 points, to 1,873.80.