Intra-day: rupee weakens further against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 282-283 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 2, 2023 Updated November 2, 2023 11:17am

The Pakistani rupee registered losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.12% during trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 11:15am, the rupee was hovering at 282.98, a decrease of Re0.33 in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee had depreciated 0.42% to settle at 282.65 against the US dollar.

In a related development, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will begin crucial discussions on the first review of the $3 billion Stand-by-Arrangement (SBA) from today onwards amid the government’s claim that all targets have already been met.

Globally, the US dollar fell broadly on Thursday, tracking a slide in US Treasury yields as markets grew more convinced the Federal Reserve was done with its aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle after it left rates unchanged.

The Fed on Wednesday held interest rates steady as widely expected, as policymakers struggled to determine whether financial conditions may be sufficiently tight to control inflation.

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that a recent market-driven rise in Treasury bond yields, home mortgage rates and other financing costs could have their own impact on the economy as long as they persist.

The dollar edged broadly lower alongside US Treasury yields which touched multi-week lows in early Asia trade.

The US dollar index fell 0.11% to 106.34.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, gained more than 1% on Thursday to snap its three-day decline, as risk appetite returned to financial markets after the US Federal Reserve kept benchmark interest rates on hold.

Brent crude futures rose 89 cents, or 1.1%, to $85.52 a barrel by 0324 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures advanced 91 cents, also 1.1%, to $81.35 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

