Huge quantity of drugs, prohibited injections seized

Published 02 Nov, 2023

KARACHI: The Anti Smuggling Organisation (ASO) of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi seized substantial quantity of drugs and prohibited Boston injections.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some scrupulous elements were planning to transport huge quantity of drugs and prohibited Boston injections from Quetta, Balochistan to Karachi.

In response to the information, a team was constituted to mount stiff vigilance on RCD highway. As a result, the staff posted at Mochko check-post intercepted a bus coming from Gwadar and recovered substantial quantity of Boston injection worth Rs 35 million and 1,485kg of weed drug worth Rs 27.1 million.

The confiscated goods were concealed in a hidden compartment of the bus. Consequent upon the recovery, a case has been registered against three persons, who were taken into custody from the spot. Further investigation is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

