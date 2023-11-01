KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 31, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 280.00 283.00 UK POUND 343.00 346.50
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.00 75.80 AUD $ 178.00 181.00
UAE DIRHAM 79.00 79.80 CAD $ 202.00 205.00
EURO 300.00 303.00 CHINESE YUAN 38.00 41.00
=========================================================================
