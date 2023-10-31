BAFL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.07%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (13.83%)
DFML 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.34%)
DGKC 53.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
FABL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
FCCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
HBL 93.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 101.49 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.54%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.72%)
LOTCHEM 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
MLCF 35.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
OGDC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
PAEL 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.52%)
PIBTL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.63%)
PIOC 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.52%)
PPL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.88%)
PRL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.51%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.20 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.23%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TRG 69.66 Decreased By ▼ -5.36 (-7.14%)
UNITY 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.65%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,292 Increased By 59.6 (1.14%)
BR30 18,281 Increased By 140.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Oct 31, 2023
Markets

Intra-day update: KSE-100 loses steam after crossing 52,000 level

  • Experts say investors are bullish on improved corporate profitability and government’s decision to raise gas tariffs, which is expected to boost energy sector's profitability
BR Web Desk Published October 31, 2023 Updated October 31, 2023 03:00pm

Bullish sentiment prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 400 points during trading on Tuesday.

Earlier during the day, the benchmark index crossed the 52,000 level after over six years before succumbing to profit-taking.

At 2:50pm, the index was hovering at 51,893.66 level, an increase of 410.74 or 0.8%.

“The index crossed 52,000 level after 30 May 2017,” said brokerage house Arif Habib Limited in a note earlier in the day.

Experts said investors rejoiced over improved corporate profitability, and the government’s decision to raise gas tariffs, which is expected to boost the profitability of the energy sector.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed among the index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, refinery and technology & communication sectors trading in green.

On Monday, the KSE-100 Index had soared by over 1% to settle at 51,482.93, up by 539.09 points.

On the same day, the federal government approved an increase in the price of natural gas for different categories of consumers as advised by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority with effect from November 1, 2023.

Additionally, the SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee kept the key policy rate unchanged at 22%.

This is an intra-day update

