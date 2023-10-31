BAFL 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
BIPL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.06%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.59%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
DGKC 53.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FABL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FCCL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.18%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (2.44%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
OGDC 100.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
PAEL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.68%)
PIBTL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
PIOC 103.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.37%)
PPL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.19%)
PRL 20.42 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (5.8%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
TRG 70.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-5.84%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,283 Increased By 51.1 (0.98%)
BR30 18,234 Increased By 93.5 (0.52%)
KSE100 51,896 Increased By 412.8 (0.8%)
KSE30 17,783 Increased By 133.1 (0.75%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 52,000 level after six years

  • Experts say investors rejoice over improved corporate profitability and government’s decision to raise gas tariffs, expected to boost energy sector's profitability
BR Web Desk Published October 31, 2023 Updated October 31, 2023 01:04pm

Bullish sentiments prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 52,000 level after a gain of over 500 points during trading on Tuesday.

At 12:30pm, the index was hovering at 52,004.35, an increase of 521.43 points or 1.01%.

“The index crossed 52,000 level after 30 May 2017,” said Arif Habib Limited, a brokerage house, in a note.

Experts said investors rejoiced over improved corporate profitability, and the government’s decision to raise gas tariffs which is expected to boost the profitability of the energy sector.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed among the index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, refinery and technology & communication sectors trading in green.

On Monday, the KSE-100 Index had soared by over 1% to settle at 51,482.93, up by 539.09 points.

On the same day, the federal government approved an increase in the price of natural gas for different categories of consumers as advised by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority with effect from November 1, 2023.

And the SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee kept the key policy rate unchanged at 22%.

This is an intra-day update

