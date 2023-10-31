BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
Pakistan, US enjoying long-lasting educational ties: Masood

INP Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:26am

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has stated that Pakistan and United States have long-standing educational ties and have been making efforts to strengthen their partnership in critical areas.

Interacting with a group of 15 mid-career Pakistani professionals in Washington, from public and private sector, who are currently visiting the United States under Hubert Humphrey Fellowship Program and pursuing their studies in various disciplines in leading US universities; he said it is a great opportunity for Pakistani students and professionals to visit the United States and benefit from globally recognized seats of learning and hone their skills for better service delivery.

On Pak-US relations, the Ambassador said that the two countries have recalibrated their relations after post-withdrawal period and have been making efforts to strengthen their partnership in critical areas.

The Ambassador urged the public sector professional to keenly observe study and learn best practices, being followed by the US public sector institutions for improved service delivery.

The Program brings mid-career professionals from developing countries, including Pakistan, to the United States for a year of study and professional experiences. It is part of the Fulbright exchange and fellows are selected based on their potential for national leadership and commitment to public service. This year 17 Pakistani professionals have been selected for the program.

He said students are ambassadors of Pakistan and they have to project true image of the country and play role to develop new linkages between professionals of the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

