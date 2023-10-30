BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.94%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.22%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FCCL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 95.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.19%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
OGDC 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.24%)
PIOC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.03%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.89%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.74%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 76.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.38%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.5%)
BR30 18,003 Decreased By -186.8 (-1.03%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-30

Registration of cos: SECP urged to simplify procedures

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2023 05:24am

PESHAWAR: The Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) president Ayub Zakori has urged the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to take pragmatic steps in simplifying procedures and process of companies’ registration.

He suggested the organising special awareness seminars and programmes about SECP and corporate governance rules for the business community.

Zakori made these demands during a meeting with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Akif Saeed, at SECP Headquarters in Islamabad, said a release here on Sunday.

Senator Nauman Wazir was also present at the meeting.

The IAP chief made several proposals for facilitating the business community. He apprised the Chairman SECP in detail about the problems of industrialists and urged him to take reforms measures to simplify companies’ registration process for promotion of businesses and industrial growth.

The meeting said that SECP is focused on taking key steps for digitisation of corporate law.

The participants emphasised that regular awareness sessions regarding SECP and corporate governance rules should be conducted by SECP in Peshawar. These should be aimed towards education and facilitation of AOPs and sole proprietorships in moving all businesses towards corporatization. For this IAP and SECP would work in a close liaison, the meeting told.

The participants appreciated SECP for introducing a simplified process on its website to facilitate corporatization of businesses.

Ayub Zakori suggested a revamped regime of initial public offering (IPO) to make the IPO process simple & cost effective for transforming private limited company to public limited company and has been brought to maximum 14 days for further listing of a company’s shares in Pakistan Stock Exchange.

In this regard FF Steel has been certified as a public limited company (first in this region since 1992) whose shares will now be enlisted in PSX, the IAP chief informed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SECP IAP Ayub Zakori

Comments

1000 characters

Registration of cos: SECP urged to simplify procedures

Incorrect tax liability: FTO summons FBR officials

Nov 23 to March 24: PPRA grants SLL exemption on LPG purchases

Israel steps up ground operation in Gaza

Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim ‘travel ban’

Punjab to approve 4-month budget today

Irregularities in Guddu thermal power station: NAB seeks details of GHCL CEO, others

Sibi-Harnai train service restored after 18 years

Restructuring of PRAL under way

Bomb kills two, hurts dozens at Kerala Christian convention

Fed may pause again with rates at 22-year high

Read more stories