Ombudsman provides financial relief to complainants

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2023 05:24am

LAHORE: The Complainant Afzal Shaheen, son of Munir Shaheen Hashmi, resident of Dipalpur, Okara, complained to the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab that the roof of his house collapsed due to natural calamity/heavy rains and winds on 02-08-2015. Two sons, whose ages were 8 and 10 years, had died, due to which he had faced loss of life and property. The then chief minister had announced to give financial assistance to the victims, but even after the lapse of 8 years, the financial assistance was not paid to the victims.

The Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan ordered the Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab /Chairman Provincial Disaster Management Authority and deputy commissioner Okara to pay the pending financial assistance to the complainant as soon as possible. In compliance with his order, one lakh rupees was given to Afzal Shaheen, five lakh to Syed Muhammad for the death of his wife, five lakhs to Zareen Bibi for the death of her husband, five lakhs to Khalid Hussain over the death of his father, Rs.500,000 to Muhammad Yusuf for the death of his wife and Rs.250,000 each to Mumtaz and Kishwar Bibi for the death of their fathers.

