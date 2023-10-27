BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Bilawal pays homage to Kashmiri martyrs

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2023 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the issue of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is a matter of stability in the region as well as peace in the world, and the day the international community realises its responsibility to resolve this South Asian conflict, Kashmiris will definitely be victorious.

The PPP chairman, in his message, paid homage to the Kashmiri martyrs and paid tribute to the people of Occupied Kashmir for showing unparalleled determination and steadfastness during the long and arduous stages of the struggle.

According to a press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman, in his message on the occasion of the Kashmir Black Day, said that the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India, against the will of the people there, has completed 76 years today.

“During this long period, India has martyred thousands of Kashmiris and tortured millions to maintain its occupation, turning the paradise-like valley into the world’s largest open prison,” he added.

Bilawal said that the struggle and sacrifices of Kashmiris reflect the unprecedented movement of a nation dedicated to the spirit of freedom.

He pointed out that freedom of Kashmir from the illegal occupation of India was the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, adding that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto continued to struggle for the cause of Kashmir throughout her life, while President Asif Ali Zardari has been raising the slogan of “Pakistan Khappe” as well as “Kashmir Khappe”.

“Advocating for Kashmir has been part of my upbringing. Even as a foreign minister, I have raised my voice on the Kashmir issue at every forum in the world,” he said, adding that as a result of his efforts, countries like Germany are now talking that what is happening in the occupied valley cannot be allowed to continue.

The PPP chairman said that a referendum under the United Nations in Kashmir is a democratic and basic human right of Kashmiri people.

He said that during the last four years, India’s repressive measures against Occupied Kashmiri have accelerated, adding that in these steps, fake domiciles have been issued to millions of non-Kashmiris to make the Muslim majority areas of the occupied valley into Hindu majority constituencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

